Oct 13 Equites Property Fund Limited :

* Distribution per share for 6 months ended 31 August 2016 amounts to 54.44 cents

* Net asset value per share increased by 5 pct during 6 months ended 31 August 2016 to r 13.54

* Fair value of property and land portfolio totals r5.9 billion as at 31 August 2016