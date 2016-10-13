UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 Game Digital Plc :
* Says final results for 53 week period ended 30 july 2016
* Says adjusted ebitda for 53 week period of £28.0 million (2015: £46.9 million)
* Says results impacted by challenging uk console market
* Says final dividend per share of 1.75 pence (£3.0 million) proposed by board
* Trading for first 10 weeks of year has been in line with group plans
* We remain encouraged by line-up of new games as well as exciting console and vr launches scheduled for release over our peak period and next 12 months
* Adjusted profit before tax declined to £15.6 million (2015: £38.0 million)
* Statutory profit before tax (after exceptional and adjusting items) of £4.1 million (2015: £25.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources