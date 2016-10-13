Oct 13 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB

* Neurovive discontinues development of CicloMulsion for acute kidney injury

* Says today announced results from the exploratory clinical phase II study CiPRICS.

* Says results clearly show that patients treated with CicloMulsion prior to open heart surgery experience no benefit compared to placebo in the prevention of acute kidney injury (AKI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)