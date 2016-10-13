BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Neurovive discontinues development of CicloMulsion for acute kidney injury
* Says today announced results from the exploratory clinical phase II study CiPRICS.
* Says results clearly show that patients treated with CicloMulsion prior to open heart surgery experience no benefit compared to placebo in the prevention of acute kidney injury (AKI) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available