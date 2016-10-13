Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Oct 13 Netbooster SA :
* Car rental giant Hertz appoints Netbooster as its European performance marketing partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wins contract for supply and start-up of radio communications management system for a fire and security service department of Seine-Maritime in France
* Says the co plans to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 percent from 39.3 percent