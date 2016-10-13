UPDATE 1-Japan Post not planning to coordinate unit stake sales with gov't -CEO
* Japan Post CEO: not planning stake sale in financial units now
Oct 13 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Preliminary Q3 profit for period (after tax) was 195.7 million Norwegian crowns ($24.18 million) versus 71.2 million crowns year ago
* Preliminary profit before tax was 260.7 million crowns in Q3 2016 (improvement from 76.5 million crowns in same quarter in 2015) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japan Post CEO: not planning stake sale in financial units now
DUBAI, Jan 30 Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dubai-based courier Aramex expects single-digit profit and revenue growth in 2017, chief financial officer Bashar Obeid told a news conference on Monday.