Oct 13 Samsung Electronics America Inc:

* Samsung Electronics America Inc expands recall of Galaxy Note7 devices to include original and replacement devices

* Samsung Electronics America -expansion of Galaxy Note7 recall to include original and replacement devices sold in us before and after Sept 15

* Samsung Electronics America - decision to include new galaxy note7 replacement devices as part of expanded recall was made after co stopped production, sale, exchange of product on oct 10

* Samsung Electronics America -owners of galaxy note7 devices can exchange their phone for another samsung smartphone device, or receive a refund