Oct 13 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Samsung expands recall of galaxy note7 smartphones based on additional incidents with replacement phones

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - about 1.9 million (this includes the 1 million galaxy note7s recalled on September 15, 2016 )

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - recall involves all Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphones

* U.S. CPSC - Samsung received 96 reports of batteries in note7 phones overheating in U.S., including 23 new reports since Sept 15 recall announcement

* U.S. CPSC - Samsung has received 13 reports of burns and 47 reports of property damage associated with note7 phones

