BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 Moody's:
* Moody's - Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 production halt is credit negative
* Moody's - the production halt and recall is likely to reverse improving profitability at samsung's it and mobile communications (im) segment
* Moody's-Samsung production halt and product recall are credit negative, but strong financial profile supports a1 senior unsecured rating,stable outlook
* Moody's-Expects cash costs of production halt and recall will exceed original estimate of krw1.0-krw1.5 trillion ($900 million-$1.4 billion) when recall started
* Moody's - the initial recall, followed by the production halt, threaten to have a more lasting negative effect on the Samsung brand Source text - bit.ly/2de91jL Further company coverage:
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.