Oct 13 LSR Group :

* Says Q3 new contract sales increased by 12 pct year-on-year in value and declined by 8 pct year-on-year in volume

* Average selling price grew by 22 pct year-on-year to 107,000 roubles ($1,719.55) in Q3

* The share of mortgage sales stood at 36 pct over the 9 months and reached 42 pct in 3Q

* 9-month new contract sales reached 509,000 square meters, up 33 pct year-on-year

* 9-month new contract sales reached 509,000 square meters, up 33 pct year-on-year

* 9-month value of the contracts was 53.1 billion roubles, up 51 pct year-on-year