Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Cyient Ltd
* Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit 972.5 million rupees
* Cyient Ltd - Sept quarter consol net sales 9.14 billion rupees
* Cyient Ltd - consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 994.3 million rupees; consol net sales was 7.72 billion rupees
* Cyient Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 864 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dLFlhD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)