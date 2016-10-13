BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine FY net banking income down at EUR 370.2 mln
Jan 30 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Normandie Seine SC :
Oct 13 Axactor AB :
* Raised 598 million Norwegian crowns ($75 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement consisting of 230 million new shares at a price of 2.60 crowns per share
* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Normandie Seine SC :
Jan 30 London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc has agreed to sell Zenith, a British vehicle leasing business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued at 750 million pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital said on Monday.
* Japan Post CEO: not planning stake sale in financial units now