Oct 13 Axactor AB :

* Raised 598 million Norwegian crowns ($75 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement consisting of 230 million new shares at a price of 2.60 crowns per share

* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)