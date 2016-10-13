BRIEF-Sony to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 pct from 39.3 pct
* Says the co plans to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 percent from 39.3 percent
Oct 13 Porta Communications Plc
* Announce following board and management changes which have immediate effect
* Steffan Williams, formerly group managing director, has become chief executive
* David Wright, previously chief executive, has become executive chairman
* Due to health issues Bob Morton has stepped down as chairman and from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says the co plans to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 percent from 39.3 percent
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Announce acquisition of a 51 pct stake in University of Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)