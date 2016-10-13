Oct 13 Orbital Corporation Ltd

* Robert Wilson appointed chief executive officer of Remsafe

* Agreed to acquire residual 38.5% minority interest in Remsafe from Michael Lane

* Following the acquisition Michael Lane has retired as managing director and has been appointed chairman of Remsafe board

* Acquisition consideration for issue of up to 5 million ordinary shares in orbital at a deemed issue price of $0.86 per share