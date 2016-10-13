UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 Kingdom Holdings Ltd
* Heilongjiang Jinda, a unit of the company, entered into the equipment purchase agreement with the vendor
* Deal for consideration of RMB44 million
* vendor in equipment purchase agreement is Zhejiang Golden Eagle Source text (bit.ly/2e3r4ul) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources