Dubai's Aramex expects single-digit profit, revenue growth in 2017
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dubai-based courier Aramex expects single-digit profit and revenue growth in 2017, chief financial officer Bashar Obeid told a news conference on Monday.
Oct 13 Aid Partners Technology Holdings Ltd
* Subscription agreement was entered into among subscriber, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, as subscriber, target and guarantor
* Deal for cash consideration of us$60 million
* Applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on GEM with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 14 october 2016.
* Target is any.TV limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 30 Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.
* Says raises funds through private placement of secured redeemable NCDs amounting to INR 10.25 billion including green shoe option Source text: http://bit.ly/2kih7Q0 Further company coverage: