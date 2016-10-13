BRIEF-Sony to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 pct from 39.3 pct
* Says the co plans to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 percent from 39.3 percent
Oct 13 Media Asia Group Holdings Ltd
* Media Asia Group Holdings Ltd - Group is expected to record a consolidated loss for year ended 31 July 2016
* Expected result due to decrease in both turnover and gross profit ratio
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets
* Announce acquisition of a 51 pct stake in University of Africa