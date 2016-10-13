Oct 13 Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Its management resolves to issue 1.2 million of series D, E bonds of a 100 zloty ($26.2) nominal value each

* To issue series D bonds of the total nominal value not bigger than 60 mln zlotys, and series E of the total nominal value not bigger than 60 mln zlotys

* The bonds redemption date shall be Jan. 31, 2022, and they will bear a floating interest rate equal to the Wibor 6M referance rate plus a margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)