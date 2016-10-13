Oct 13 Lupin Ltd

* Lupin Ltd - type 2 diabetes: Boehringer Ingelheim India and Lupin announce strategic co-marketing agreement

* Lupin Ltd says will market, sell Empagliflozin under separate brand name Gibtulio

* Lupin Ltd says - Boehringer will continue to sell Empagliflozin under the brand name Jardiance via existing sales force and network Source text: bit.ly/2dMH8BQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)