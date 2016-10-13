Dubai's Aramex expects single-digit profit, revenue growth in 2017
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dubai-based courier Aramex expects single-digit profit and revenue growth in 2017, chief financial officer Bashar Obeid told a news conference on Monday.
Oct 13 First Credit Finance Group Ltd
* Loan agreement was entered into between lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and borrower
* Loan in principal amount of hk$4.3mln to borrower for a period of 28 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 30 Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.
* Says raises funds through private placement of secured redeemable NCDs amounting to INR 10.25 billion including green shoe option Source text: http://bit.ly/2kih7Q0 Further company coverage: