Oct 13 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* CMX157 demonstrates 99% viral load reduction in ongoing head-to-head phase 2A clinical study versus. Viread in Hepatitis B patients

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc - study achieves proof of concept for CMX157 in HBV patients with favorable therapeutic profile

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc- CMX157 was earlier found to be safe and well tolerated at daily oral doses of up to 100 mg in volunteers