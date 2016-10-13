Oct 13 Huisheng International Holdings Ltd

* noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

* informed by Ding Biyan, Chairman , that Huimin Holdings, a substantial shareholder of co disposed of 172.4mln shares of co

* sale by Huimin, wholly owned Ding, represents about 29.8% of total issued shares, at consideration of about hk$0.47 per share