BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Oct 13 ICC Holdings Inc :
* ICC Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to 3.7 million shares of common stock for sale at price of $10.00 per share
* ICC Holdings - files for IPO in connection with conversion of Illinois casualty company from mutual to stock form of organization
* ICC Holdings - immediately following conversion, will acquire all of newly issued shares of illinois casualty common stock
* ICC Holdings says griffin financial group llc underwriting the IPO
* ICC Holdings - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2e3ByKv)
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
