Oct 13 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :

* Sept quarter gross employee addition of 22,665 employees

* Says growing uncertainities in environment creating caution among customers

* Says growing uncertainities resulted in holdbacks in discretionary spending this quarter

* Says volatility in markets like India and Latin America also muted revenue growth in quarter