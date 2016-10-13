Oct 13 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Oncogenex announces results from the phase 3 ENSPIRIT trial of custirsen in non-small cell lung cancer

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial did not meet primary endpoint

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals -continuing to work with mts health partners who has been advising co in exploration of strategic alternatives since mid-August