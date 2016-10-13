Oct 13 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd - sept quarter attrition rate (LTM) was at 12.9 percent including BPS

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd - sept quarter attrition rate (LTM) was at 11.9 percent in IT services

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says "it has been an 'unusual Q2' for TCS"

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd says sets interim dividend of 6.50 rupees per share