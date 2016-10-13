Oct 13 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon is closing call centers in five states, including its home state of new york - NYT

* Verizon consolidation of call centers will impact about 3,200 workers near Rochester and New York City; Bangor, Maine; Lincoln, Nebraska; Wallingford and Meridan, Connecticut, and Rancho Cordoba, California- NYT Source text : nyti.ms/2deBkhP Further company coverage: