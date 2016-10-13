Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 13 Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc
* Isle of Capri Casinos enters into agreement to sell Lady Luck Casino Marquette to Casino Queen
* Isle of Capri Casinos - deal for $40.0 million
* Isle of Capri Casinos - Lady Luck Casino Marquette will be accounted for as discontinued operations beginning in fiscal 2017 Q2
* Isle of Capri Casinos - deal expressly permitted by definitive merger pursuant to which Eldorado Resorts will acquire Isle of Capri Casinos
* Isle of Capri Casinos - deal not expected to alter timing of transaction with Eldorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
