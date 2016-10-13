Oct 13 Wealth Glory Holdings Ltd

* application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares on gem with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 14 october 2016

* Reference is made to announcement of company dated 11 october in relation to investigation

* Claries that representation made by officer was not officially made by ICAC Source text (bit.ly/2e3SRLc) Further company coverage: