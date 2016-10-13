BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 Vigmed Holding AB (publ) :
* Signs distribution agreement for markets in United Kingdom and Ireland
* Agreement enables Vygon UK and Vygon Ireland to sell Vigmed products in UK and Ireland on exclusive basis Source text: bit.ly/2ejY71C Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available