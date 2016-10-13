Oct 13 Discovery Communications Inc :
* Discovery Communications announces $100 million investment
and strategic partnership with newly formed digital content
holding company: Group Nine Media
* Group Nine Media is new media holding company consisting
of Thrillist Media Group, Nowthis Media, The Dodo and
discovery's seeker
* In the future, Discovery will have an option to buy a
controlling stake in Group Nine Media
* Axel Springer will maintain its investment as the second
largest shareholder in Group Nine Media
* Entities named Seeker and SourceFed Studios will become
part of Group Nine Media
* Partnership with Group Nine Media to include commercial
agreement to enable advertisers reach desired audience
