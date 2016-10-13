Oct 13 Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* VBL Therapeutics announces plans to establish new manufacturing facility

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - near-term investment is not expected to materially impact VBL's cash position

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - projects that its current cash will suffice to support operations into 2019

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - intends to operate and relocate to new site in second half of 2017

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - engaged in a long-term lease contract of a new stand-alone facility in modiin, israel

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - new facility will also include company's headquarters, discovery research and clinical development