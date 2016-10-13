Oct 13 Sangui Biotech International Inc

* Revenues from royalty income and product sales of $48 thousand in its fiscal year 2016 (as of June 30, 2016). In same period of previous year, comparable revenues amounted to $127 thousand

* Generated revenues from royalty income of approximately $10,000 during Q1 of fiscal year 2017

* FY operating loss decreased by $0.391 million to $0.361 million compared to previous year