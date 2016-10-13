BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 Sangui Biotech International Inc
* Revenues from royalty income and product sales of $48 thousand in its fiscal year 2016 (as of June 30, 2016). In same period of previous year, comparable revenues amounted to $127 thousand
* Generated revenues from royalty income of approximately $10,000 during Q1 of fiscal year 2017
* FY operating loss decreased by $0.391 million to $0.361 million compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available