Oct 13 PIK SA :

* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to lower its capital via change of the nominal value of shares to 0.02 zloty per share from 0.1 zloty per share

* Subsequently, resolves to raise its capital via issue of up to 50 million series E shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)