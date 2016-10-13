Oct 13 Lamb Weston
* Lamb Weston executive on investor day conf call says
expects fiscal 2017 net sales to grow on the low single digits
* Lamb Weston executive says expects fiscal 2017 adjusted
EBITDA to grow on the high single digits
* Lamb Weston executive says for fiscal 2017 co expects
incremental costs of about $10-$15 million
* Lamb Weston executive says normalized capex to be $100
million a year in conf call
* Lamb Weston executive says currently targetting an annual
dividend of 75 cents per share in conf call
* Lamb Weston executive says expects to have net debt of
about $2.4 billion at inception
* Lamb Weston executive says expects adjusted EBITDA to grow
in the range of mid to high single digits over the long term
* Lamb Weston executive in investor day conf call says
expects to deliver long term EPS growth in the high single
digits
