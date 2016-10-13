BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
Oct 13 Nikkei:
* Yokogawa Electric is seen with operating profit of around 34 billion yen ($335 million) for the fiscal year ending in March, down 14% on the year - Nikkei
* Yokogawa Electric sales are seen falling 6% to around 390 billion yen, for the fiscal year ending in March- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution