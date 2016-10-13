BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
Oct 13 Nikkei:
* Sony to launch first smartphone games in 2018 - Nikkei
* Sony plans to ready five or more smartphone games for release around late March 2018, targeting Japan and other parts of Asia - Nikkei
* Sony Interactive Entertainment to create new offerings based on PlayStation series; mobile game arm ForwardWorks will handle distribution - Nikkei
* Sony's older games that cannot be played on latest hardware to be revived; games may be linked to consoles, likely announcment on titles in development by year-end - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2dni1WY) Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution