Oct 13 B2Gold Corp :

* Qtrly gold revenue of $193 million on sales of 145,029 ounces at an average price of $1,331 per ounce, an increase in revenue of 39%

* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces, 18% (or 22,315 ounces) greater than same period in 2015

* B2Gold Corp - on track to meet a revised annual consolidated production guidance range of between 535,000 to 575,000 ounces of gold in 2016

* Expects consolidated cash operating costs/all-in sustaining costs to be below or near low end of its annual cost guidance range

* B2Gold Corp - Fekola Mine is expected to commence production in Q4 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: