UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Michael Hill International Ltd
* Sale of Hill family shares
* Sale of 16 million shares in Michael Hill International conducted by Morgans Financial Limited to a number of unrelated parties
* Shares were all sold by the holding company of the Hill Family Trust, Hoglett Hamlet Limited
* Transactions reduce Hoglett Hamlet's holding in the company to 38.86% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources