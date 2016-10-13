UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Nikkei:
* Calbee expected to report that operating profit increased 2 percent to just over 13 billion yen ($125 million) for April-September half- Nikkei
* Calbee 's overall revenue apparently rose 3 percent to around 125 billion yen for April-September half- Nikkei
* Calbee expected to maintain full-year forecast of operating profit increasing 10% to 31 billion yen- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources