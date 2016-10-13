Oct 14 Nikkei:

* Calbee expected to report that operating profit increased 2 percent to just over 13 billion yen ($125 million) for April-September half- Nikkei

* Calbee 's overall revenue apparently rose 3 percent to around 125 billion yen for April-September half- Nikkei

* Calbee expected to maintain full-year forecast of operating profit increasing 10% to 31 billion yen- Nikkei