UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Investors Title Co
* unit entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of outstanding shares of University Title Company - SEC filing
* unit will pay $10 million in cash to shareholders of University Title Company
* purchase agreement may be terminated by either party under certain specified conditions,including if deal does not close by Jan 31,2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfC5aB) Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc