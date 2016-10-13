UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp
* announces launch of public offering of common units
* Today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership
* intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for previously announced acquisition
* acquisition of 100% of equity interest in entities owning about 4,000 acres of land in California from Recurrent Energy Landco Llc
* Recurrent Energy Lando Llc is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc