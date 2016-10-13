UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform Global announces election of two independent directors
* Terraform Global Inc says election of two independent directors, Mark Lerdal and Fred Boyle, to company's board of directors, effective immediately
* Terraform Global Inc - With addition of Lerdal and Boyle, Terraform Global's board will expand from seven to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc