UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 13 Egalet Corp :
* Egalet notified that FDA will not meet PDUFA goal data for ARYMO ER
* Egalet Corp -FDA will not meet previously announced October 14 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for ARYMO ER
* Egalet - FDA has identified no particular issue with Co's application for ARYMO ER and it is working on product label
* On ARYMO ER - FDA indicated that they need more time as they have done with other abuse-deterrent opioid NDA
* Egalet Corp - FDA confirms no additional scientific information or data is needed for application for ARYMO ER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc