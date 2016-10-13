BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
Oct 13 Twitter Inc :
* Twitter announces Periscope Producer, a new way to share professional, produced live video Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution