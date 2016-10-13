Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Cegid Group SA :
* Q3 revenue 70.8 million euros ($79.3 million) versus 66.6 million euros year ago
* Economic context does not affect the group's ambitions for 2017 of development of its activity and growth in current operating income Source text: bit.ly/2dPECOO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)