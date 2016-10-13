BRIEF-Diaxonhit to raise 8.9 mln euros for Eurobio acquisition
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
Oct 13 Intrasense SA :
* Announces the issuance of a second tranche convertible bonds with warrants attached for a total amount of 1 million euros ($1.12 million)
* Issue subscribed to in its entirety by Bracknor Fund Ltd. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available
* FY order intake 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 946.4 million euros year ago