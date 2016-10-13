BRIEF-Valtech to acquire German digital agency People Interactive
* Acquisition of the German digital agency People Interactive
Oct 13 Nikkei
* Vector Inc's group operating profit likely rose 50 percent on the year in the March-August half to just over 1 billion yen - Nikkei
* Vector Inc sales in the March-Agusut half apparently rose 25% to about 5.8 billion yen, roughly 300 million yen more than expected - Nikkei
* Vector Inc is expected to keep guidance of 24% increase in sales to 12 billion yen,31% rise in net profit to 1.1 billion, for fiscal year ending in Feb-Nikkei Source text:
* Says the co plans to issue 1.1 million shares via private placement, to raise 300.0 million yen
* FY sales of 61.164 million euros ($65.49 million) (2015: 56.009 million euros)