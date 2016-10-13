BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
Oct 13 Nikkei:
* Toyota Finance expected to issue new three-year bonds with an annual yield of about 0.0003 percent - Nikkei
* Toyota Finance plans to raise about 25 billion yen ($241 million) - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution