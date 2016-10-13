Oct 13 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* UK regulatory agency approves continued enrollment in Biomarin phase 1/2 study of BMN 270 in Hemophilia a

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - Biomarin intends to resume enrollment in phase i/2 study before end of 2016

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - Safety and efficacy data from these patients will inform phase 2B study planned to begin in second half of 2017