NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 30
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
Oct 13 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* UK regulatory agency approves continued enrollment in Biomarin phase 1/2 study of BMN 270 in Hemophilia a
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - Biomarin intends to resume enrollment in phase i/2 study before end of 2016
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - Safety and efficacy data from these patients will inform phase 2B study planned to begin in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc