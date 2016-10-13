BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 13 Eqt Midstream Partners Lp
* EQT Midstream Partners acquires transmission, storage and gathering assets from EQT Corporation
* Deal for $275 million in cash
* EQT Midstream Partners- Acquisition was effective October 1, 2016 and is expected to be immediately accretive to EQM's distributable cash flow per unit
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Upon completion of expansion projects, EQT's total firm capacity will increase to 365 mmcf per day
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Gathering systems are expected to generate EBITDA of $16 million in 2017, increasing to $30 million in 2018
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Allegheny Valley connector expected to generate EBITDA of $31 million in 2017, increasing to $35 million in 2018
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - EQM expects to invest approximately $50 million in avc related growth projects during remainder of 2016 and into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru